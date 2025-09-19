Holthus Huddle Week 3 | Chiefs offense is 'close' as they prepare for New York Giants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are in an unfamiliar position after two weeks of the 2025 season—winless.

Chiefs offense is 'close' as they prepare for New York Giants

Now, they're preparing to face another winless team—the New York Giants—a team that the Chiefs have never beaten on the road.

In this week's Holthus Huddle, Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus details what he saw from the team in the loss against the Eagles, and what he expects on Sunday night.

