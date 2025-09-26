Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holthus Huddle Week 4: Mitch Holthus talks the latest Lamar Jackson vs. Mahomes battle

KANSAS CITY, MO — Who would have guessed the Week 4 battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs would be a desperate fight for both teams to avoid going 1-3?

In this week's Holthus Huddle, Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus talks about the massive match-up, and how the Chiefs offense will have to get out of the trudging style we saw in the win over the Giants.

