Home inventory and supply are up in Jackson County, opposite of Johnson County

KANSAS CITY. MO. — Jackson County has more homes available to buy and more supply than in Johnson County, according to the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors.

Inventory in Johnson County is down 5.9% and supply is down 9.5% from April 2024.

In Jackson County, inventory is up 7.3% and supply is up 4.8%.

Still, Jackson County has its hot spots, such as Brookside and Waldo. If you go across the state line and into Johnson County, it's also difficult to find something you like and not have to compete with many other like-minded homebuyers.

Dan Martin, broker and founder of Kansas City Realty, said if you're considering one of those hot spots, you may have to expand your horizons a little bit.

"Right now, I love Raytown. There are still a ton of very affordable homes," Martin said. "Other places we really like: downtown Kansas City, Kansas."

Martin says if you do have your heart set on a hot spot, be prepared to get aggressive and pay more.

"It's rate lock combined with affordability, and right now, affordability is just terrible," Martin said. "I mean, when home prices go, year after year, up like this and interest rates go up, it makes it very difficult for someone to afford a house they could have afforded five years ago."

Martin says they've been seeing this trend for about 11 years now: less inventory but more people wanting to buy.

However, Martin says it's still a great time to buy in Kansas City.

"Yes, it's competitive, but if you have someone who knows the market and knows how to get your offer to shine, it's still a great time to go buy a house," Martin said.

