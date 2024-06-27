Home of the late Richard Berkley, former KCMO mayor, damaged by fire Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire Wednesday night caused extensive damage to the home of the late Richard Berkley, who served as Kansas City's mayor in the 1980's.

The fire was reported about 6:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Greenway Terrace.

Fire crews arrived and found fire and smoke rolling from the garage of the two-story house, according to a KCMO Fire Department news release.

The occupants of the house got out safely.

Crews battled the blaze both inside and outside the house. No injuries were reported.

Fire companies were rotated in and out of the house because of the intense heat both inside and outside the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Berkley died in November 2023.

