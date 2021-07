KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homeless man was found dead early Monday in a wooded area in Merriam, Kansas.

Police said they don't suspect foul play.

Another homeless man pointed out the man to police around 2:45 a.m. in the area north of West 75th Street and west of the railroad tracks, according to Merriam police.

There's no word on the man's identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.