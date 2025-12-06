KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. La'Nita received a tip from a nonprofit about James Murphy's situation. She found out after three years on the streets, he would finally get a place to call home. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

James Murphy has battled homelessness for the past three years.

Homeless man gets keys to apartment just in time for lifesaving cancer surgery

After a divorce and battling failing health, he never quite recovered.

But with the signing of an apartment lease, he begins a new chapter in his life. Friday was move-in day.

"I was in a (homeless) camp downtown Kansas City," Murphy said.

He most recently lived in a shack he built at a homeless camp in downtown Kansas City, Mo.

From a shack to an apartment, he now has a real place to call home.

"I spent many of nights crying because I was either too hot, too cold, shivering, hungry, something," Murphy said.

The timining of moving into an apartment came just as Murphy prepares for surgery. He suffers from spinal cancer and is scheduled to have a tumor removed next week.

"My doctors weren't going to do it unless I had somewhere inside to stay," said Murphy. "Because you get dirty being homeless, obviously. There are no ways to shower; except for water that you have there on site. So, this is literally going to save my life."

The housing opportunity came through Creative Innovative, a local nonprofit. Anton Washington is the nonprofit's executive director.

"So what we do and have been adamant about is affordable housing," Washington said.

Washington's team works with the city's housing authority and other agencies to help find homes those experiencing homelessness. While applicants must have an income, they help bridge financial gaps for those who qualify.

"When we can't house them with the first month rent and the deposit, we find other alternatives," said Washington. "And the alternative is promise to pay."

The payment plan gets people off the streets and into homes. For James, this apartment represents more than just shelter - it's also a welcome home to his three sons.

"I haven't seen them in four years because I didn't want them to see me the way that I was," said Murphy. "So, they're coming out here in just a bit. So this will be the first time I see two of my sons in four years. So, that's a big deal. A big deal."

