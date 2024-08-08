Homeowners cautiously optimistic about ruling in Jackson County property assessment proceedings

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Homeowners in Jackson County are optimistic they’ll benefit from a ruling by the State Tax Commission, but admit nothing’s clear.

"Everybody is still kind of in limbo over this. It needs to be settled,” said Steve Parker, a Lee’s Summit property owner.

The tax commission’s ruling Tuesday orders Jackson County to reduce assessed values for properties that increased in 2023 more than 15% compared to their 2021 assessment.

The commission determined the county did not follow state laws about requiring inspections to increase an assessed value by more than 15%.

Property taxes are based on the property’s assessed value.

So reducing property assessments could save property owners money in taxes, and cost schools, libraries, and other municipalities who depend on tax dollars.

On Thursday, Jackson County Executive Frank White released a statement estimating this ruling could cost municipalities $117 million in dollars collected at the end of 2023 based on the year’s assessed values.

“This order is not just bad for our taxing jurisdictions; it’s bad for our taxpayers,” White said in the statement.

White pointed out the county has won previous challenges to the 2023 assessment process.

A group of county legislators spoke to the media Thursday.

They admitted there’s no clear plan on how to redistribute any tax money collected based on what the commission called “mistaken or erroneous assessments.”

“Immediate refunds are just not a realistic possibility," Jackson County Legislator Sean Smith said. “We’re going to have to figure out a smart way to unwind this.”

One of Parker’s properties is eligible for an assessment reduction based on the state tax commission’s order.

"I think, like everybody in the county, we want this to go away," Parker said. "We want it to settle down and live in our houses that we bought and paid for with a lifetime of work."

Preston Smith, a vocal critic of the Jackson County Assessment Department, testified before the state tax commission.

He predicted the county executive and assessor will challenge the commission’s ruling, thus delaying any final resolution.

"The battle is not over until the county says, 'We acquiesce,'" Smith said.