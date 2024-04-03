Homeowners in Cedar Creek raise concerns over residential development proposal

OLATHE, Kan. — Homeowners in Olathe's Cedar Creek neighborhood are voicing their concerns to a proposed rezoning plan that could lead to the construction of an apartment complex in the community.

Julie Lair has lived in Cedar Creek for nearly a decade. She said one of the reasons the neighborhood attracted her interest was the peacefulness of its surrounding.

"This is a gorgeous neighborhood," Lair said. "I can just tell you personally, every single day, I see deer running through this neighborhood."

The rezoning plan, put forth by Oddo Development, aims to introduce multi-family housing options inside the neighborhood.

“Most of my neighbors, I can tell you, are probably not opposed to the idea of development out here. It's just the right kind of development and sited in the right way on this property," Lair said.

The development proposal, which originally would have been the site of a hotel, was rezoned into bringing in 300 apartment units, 11 townhomes and commercial space.

“I'd like to see us get to a place where the siding of this project makes sense for this lot. This is a gorgeous neighborhood and we want to retain the beauty of this neighborhood and really the serenity of this neighborhood,” she said.

The city of Olathe said in a statement that its officials are listening to homeowners and their feedback is appreciated.

While the full city council is expected to vote on the proposal in May, Lair said she hopes the city and neighborhood can reach an agreement.

“Hopefully, we all get to an agreement that makes sense for this property and everybody will be happy,” she said.

The next meeting in May will not be a public hearing, but council will allow public comments regarding the project.

