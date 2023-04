KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police officers found one man shot to death Thursday night in the area of east 86th Street and Stark Avenue.

Officers were sent to the area at 7:13 p.m. after dispatchers received several calls about gunshots and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was dead at the scene.

No suspect description was given and no arrest had been made by 9 p.m. Thursday.

—