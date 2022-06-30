Honeymooners on Amtrak during train derailment learn they're having twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Newlyweds Daniel and Danielle Daigle were once again surrounded by the comfort of family on Wednesday.

They were married on Saturday in Olathe.

It was a welcoming feeling to be near loved ones after their honeymoon trip to Chicago via the Amtrak train went so wrong.

The newlyweds were on board of an Amtrak train that derailed near Mendon, Missouri.

“We got thrown from our seats from one end of the car to the other,” Daniel Daigle said.

KSHB 41 first reported live from near the derailment scene that the Daigle’s were expecting, and for the first time heard their unborn child’s heartbeat during an assessment by EMS crews.

“Come to find out my wife is pregnant, so that’s why we did a close vacation instead of an airplane,” Daniel said. “I feel lucky to be alive.”

They also felt lucky to hear their baby's beating heart.

“We were just ecstatic that something was picked up,” Danielle Daigle said.

They went to St. Luke’s hospital on Wednesday and found out it wasn’t just one baby.

“They did a sonogram while he was getting his x-rays and we found out we were pregnant with twins,” she said.

Two baby boys the Daigle’s say are to be named Elias and Atticus.

The Daigle’s say they are planning to get legal representation.

“This could have been prevented, that’s what makes me angry,” he said.

