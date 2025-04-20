KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

The rain didn't wash away Easter plans at Hope Chapel in Olathe, thanks to the church's indoor activity where kids uncover the secret behind how Easter eggs are made.

Hope Chapel Olathe’s Egg Factory cracks open Easter magic indoors

“We wanted to create something that was so fun and a little bit different than something they’ve experienced on Easter before,” said Sarah Zaske, Hope Chapel Olathe pastor.

When kids step into the Egg Factory, they’re taken through steps like cleaning, dyeing and packaging eggs to be shipped away on Easter Sunday.

Hope Chapel started this unique Easter activity eight years ago and expects around 1,000 kids each time. The church incorporates the message behind Hope Chapel throughout the factory.

KSHB The Egg Factory

“Just like every single Easter egg that you may dye around the table with your family is unique and different in its own way, same with each child,” Zaske said. “Kids need hope now more than ever.”

Hope Chapel has services at 9 and 11 a.m., and kids can walk through the Egg Factory after each service.

—