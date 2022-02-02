Hope Faith shows need for shelter for those experiencing homelessness during cold weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm brought inches of snow to the Kansas City area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Hope Faith, a shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Kansas City, saw first hand how it impacted the un-housed.

When staff went to open the shelter's doors before 6 a.m., there were already people huddled outside in the snow.

"One woman, literally, was sleeping on the sidewalk, with a small blanket and someone gave her a bigger blanket to cover her with," Doug Langner, the executive director of Hope Faith, said in an email to KSHB 41.

In the morning, temperatures were well below freezing. Langner said things are tight at the shelter, but that he's glad they can help those without shelter.

"We got her in, we got her fed, we got her showered," he said. "The fact of the matter is things are tight, and the way we help those who are homeless is people!"

