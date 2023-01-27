Hope Faith works to clean up KC ahead of AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are busy practicing and preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday for the AFC Championship. While they're working, others are working in other ways to prepare Kansas City.

Hope Faith's Clean-Up Crew works employees people to collect trash around the city. The Parks & Recreation department pitched the idea as a way to help the homeless community and clean the city. This week, they asked for more focus on areas around Arrowhead Stadium, specifically 31st and Van Brunt, Highway 40, Leeds Trafficway and the Paseo.

"It ain't hard at all, it’s basically just walking," said Anthony Skinner. "That’s what you do on a daily basis."

Skinner has been working with Hope Faith for years. He gets paid a livable wage to pick up trash for around five hours a day. He enjoys what he does, especially when it has to do with helping the community and his favorite team, the Chiefs.

"It’s amazing. They’d be here for so long and we here to support them," said Skinner. "We got a team about to go back to the Super Bowl again!"

"It’s the mentality of being able to help in a way that’s best for you, and that you can pour into the Chief's team and be a part of something bigger than yourself," said Cristi Smith, who works with Hope Faith. "So I think that really, ultimately, is what’s happening with the clean-up crew."

The group cleaned up over 14,000 pounds of trash between September and December of 2022. Anyone can volunteer to help out.

