'Hope to live up to that': KC teacher prepares for Super Bowl after winning award in Norma Hunt's honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City middle school teacher Kayla McClellan won Super Bowl tickets earlier in the season after she was chosen as the first recipient of the Norma Hunt Super Bowl Champion of Education award.

Tuesday was a busy day for McClellan at Lincoln Middle School. She teaches, coaches volleyball and hosts after-school activities.

It's no surprise she lost track of time.

"Maybe last month, people were like, 'Are you excited to go to the Super Bowl?'" McClellan said. "And I was like, 'Oh my God! That’s next month! What is going on?' It felt like, how did we get here so fast from September?"

McClellan may lose track of her day, but she'll never forget the moment she received the award at the Chiefs' season opener.

Congrats on being the first ever Norma Hunt Super Bowl Champion of Education, Kayla McClellan!



"It means so much to the people in the community, to the families," McClellan said. "It’s such positivity being brought, and just eyes being brought to the Kansas City Public School District."

All 160 of Ms. McClellan's students are learning to lead by example under her direction, a quality Norma Hunt was known for.

"I’m myself all the time," McClellan said. "I want them to be proud of who they are no matter who they are."

Anyone who spends just a minute in the hallway can tell McClellan is a favorite of many students.

"I walk out of the class finding something new about me every day," said one of McClellan's students, Kaydence Rodgers.

"I’ve learned it really doesn’t matter about your past, you can always have a better future," said student Corey Glast.

"She’s amazing, so I wasn’t surprised when she won it," said Jada McGee, another student.

After the bell rings Thursday afternoon, McClellan is headed for Las Vegas.

McClellan will be spending the much-needed time off with her dad, who she's taking to the game.

"I'm excited to see my dad’s reaction," McClellan said. "I’m gonna put tissue in my see-through bag."

