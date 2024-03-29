Hopeful buyers flock to Red X in Riverside to try their luck at Powerball Jackpot

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As the Powerball jackpot continues to climb to staggering heights, people in Kansas City are flocking to the Red X convenience store ahead of the next drawing scheduled for this weekend.

With dreams of hitting the jackpot and changing their lives overnight, hopeful buyers are testing their luck and purchasing tickets for the Powerball.

"That's life-changing not only for me, but of course I would take care of my personal needs, but I would invest in the community," said Karen Duffy, manager at Red X.

Since no winner has claimed the Powerball in the latest drawings, Red X has seen a spike in people coming in to get their hands on tickets.

“It's increased," Duffy said. "We get about 45, 50 people a day, but we got plenty of staff, so come on down; we can take care of all the needs you need."

The Powerball, which stand at $935 million, is not only life-changing for many like Byrrita Woods, but also an amount with endless opportunities.

"I'd give 10% to my church," Wood said. "Then my family and I would go on a fabulous cruise for maybe a year, pay off bills and just have fun.”

Millions of people across the country are still amazed with the idea of winning the Powerball jackpot, despite the fact that the chances of winning are infamously low — roughly 1 in 292.2 million. The chances may be low for many, but the goal is worth it for some.

"Oh, that's freedom. Financial freedom," Wood said.

The next drawing for the Powerball is Saturday, Mar. 30.

