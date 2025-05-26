'Hoping we can make it': Downtown Overland Park businesses talk impact of farmers market construction

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Owners of Brew Lab and Viona's Italian Bistro in downtown Overland Park say their business has gone down about 40 to 45% since construction on the city's new farmers market closed Marty Street six weeks ago.

Marty Street, where the businesses and their parking is located, is closed to thru traffic and the sidewalk that runs alongside the street and links the businesses to other parts of downtown Overland Park is closed.

John Batten/KSHB Construction on Marty Street in Overland Park

"With the construction saying the roads are closed, most of the customers think that this (Viona's Italian Bistro) is closed and they can not go here," said Benny Morina, owner of Viona's.

Josh Turpin, co-owner of Brew Lab, feels the same impact.

"We're potentially talking about cutting shifts, taking away our lunch because lunches are just dead around here," Turpin said.

According to the city, the Clock Tower Landing Project, which includes the new Overland Park Farmers Market, is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

"We do realize what the end game is going to be and we think that once this farmers market is done, it's going to be fabulous for our business," Turpin said. "We're just hoping we can make it that long."

City staff told KSHB 41 News they're familiar with the concerns of business owners along Marty Street. The city says it recognizes the closure of Marty Street impacts businesses on the street "significantly."

The city says it has met with concerned business owners and has taken measures to reduce impact. The city says those measures include: decals on sidewalks near the temporary location of the farmers market at the Matt Ross Community Center pointing toward other businesses in the area, additional signs about local businesses and information about where to find parking.

Turpin says business is still down.

"We're literally cut off from everybody," he said. "There's no, I mean zero, foot traffic now."

John Batten/KSHB Construction on Marty Street outside Brew Lab and Viona's Italian Bistro

Both Turpin and Morina say it's the unique positioning of their businesses along the construction site that impacts them.

"A lot of other businesses still have road access," Turpin said.

Morina said the construction project has "completely sandwiched us."

City of Overland Park spokesperson Meg Ralph said the reopening of Marty Street is expected to be within the first half of 2026, but the exact timing is uncertain. It depends on the pace of construction, which depends on weather, according to Ralph.

"I know this is exciting and this is going to be great for everybody once it's done, but it's a whole year project, it's going to take a year for it to be done," Morina said.

Both Turpin and Morina say the issues their businesses are facing remind them of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on their restaurants.

"At this point we're kind of debating on what we can do as a business to try to be nimble and survive, because that's what it is, it's a survival game for us," Turpin said.

