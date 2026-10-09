Hospitals near new Royals stadium already planning for construction and traffic disruptions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hospitals and healthcare businesses are working to ensure construction, cranes, and traffic don't disrupt one of the region's vital health care hubs during construction of a new Royals stadium.

Hospitals near the new Royals stadium are already planning for construction and traffic disruptions

Charlie Shields, president and CEO of University Health, said the location of the future stadium near the Health Sciences District brings both excitement and a challenge the district is working through together.

Hospitals near the new Royals stadium are already planning for construction and traffic disruptions

"First, we're excited," Shields told KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa. "We think the fact that the Royals are going to be located in the Crossroads area, or south Crossroads area in close proximity to our health sciences district. We think that's great. There's opportunity for expansion on this campus."

Shields acknowledged the scale of what's ahead, including bi-weekly meetings that have already begun with the Royals, Children's Mercy Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, and UMKC.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Charlie Shields

"It will bring some challenges," Shields said. "There's gonna be a lot of construction going on, a lot of traffic. But we've talked about those in almost bi-weekly meetings including the Royals, Children's Mercy Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, UMKC. We've really started that communication path very intentionally, knowing that getting ahead of that now is important when we get into construction, those bi-weekly meetings will be so we can address challenges will be extremely important."

Residents submitted questions and concerns to KSHB 41 about how a downtown stadium would affect emergency services in the nearby hospital district. Shields said questions about construction logistics, including where demolition trucks will exit the former Hallmark headquarters site and where cranes will be positioned are already being addressed.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

"As they begin demolition, on the what was Hallmark headquarters, and begin excavation on what will be the Royals stadium, where do these trucks exit that are carrying those materials out, that's a discussion," he said. "Knowing some crane placements, knowing where those are going to be. How does that affect traffic out of both hospitals, Children's and University Health."

Shields said those discussions include the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department, which provides 95% of ambulance services to the campus.

John Batten/KSHB KCMO City Council passes three ordinances associated with a downtown Royals stadium on October 8, 2026.

The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passed a zoning ordinance Thursday that formalizes some of those requirements.

The ordinance mandates that an Events Traffic Management Plan be developed with input, review, and approval from the Public Works Department, in coordination with MoDOT and the KC Streetcar. The plan must include a pedestrian management component and demonstrate maintained access for emergency vehicles to and from adjacent hospital sites and residential properties.

It must be approved before the stadium receives a certificate of occupancy, and the developer must submit the plan annually as a condition of event permitting.

Shields said that for the first time, institutions across the Health Sciences District have aligned their individual strategic plans into one shared framework.

"We all have our strategic plans for the future of what that's going to look like," he said. "For the first time, we've overlaid those in one big plan in the Health Sciences District, so we know what's happening when and every part of the campus. That's been pretty unique. That will serve us well in the future as we begin to plan around the construction, not just the Royals, but around the construction around campus."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB University Health and other medical institutions near the new downtown Royals stadium is already preparing for traffic and construction congestion.

He said confidence also is growing from the range of entities now involved in the planning process.

"It's reassuring that the city is addressing this, but it's not just the city, it's the Missouri Department of Transportation, MoDOT, is thinking about it," he said. "Most important for this to work, and work well, I believe it will. It's just everybody has to talk to each other... There will be disruptions, but we'll manage through those disruptions. Because we know it's coming ahead of time."

About a block from where the new stadium would sit, KSHB 41 News reporter Gamboa knocked on doors to hear from neighbors. Many didn't want to speak on camera, but opposed the project and raised concerns about accessibility to the hospital.

Kenna Wolf, who lives near University Health and Crown Center, agreed to talk.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Kenna Wolf

"We're actually really excited about it," Wolf said. "I think it'll be great to walk down to a Royals game and more life to Crown Center and the neighborhood in general," Wolf said.

Drawing on her experience during the World Cup, she said traffic concerns may be more manageable than some fear.

"What we experienced from the World Cup was that most of the traffic really was west of Crown Center, it stayed very quiet in our neighborhood," she said. "Some foot traffic which is great, we're always excited to see that. I think the hospitals are well aware of their needs and have done a great job with their traffic patterns."

Like health care leaders, Wolf said communication will be the deciding factor.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Medical institutions near the new downtown Royals stadium site are already planning for construction and traffic congestion.

"I think communication is key. So just letting the neighbors know what's going to be shut down when and what those traffic patterns should look like then we will be fine and everyone here will be able to adjust," she said. "As long as they work together, with the entities, then I think we will be in good shape."

Children's Mercy Hospital also addressed the concerns in a statement.

"Children's Mercy is focused on one thing: making sure children can get the care they need, when they need it. That's why we intend to work alongside the Royals and community leaders to encourage thoughtful planning that protects access for the children and families who depend on us every day while supporting Kansas City's future," Children's Mercy leaders said in a statement to KSHB 41 News.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Ronald McDonald House Kansas City

Ronald McDonald House Kansas City CEO Tami Greenberg also weighed in.

"We are in frequent communication with the Royals, and they continue to be good and transparent partners," Greenberg said. "As always, we are advocating for the needs of families with sick children, and we look forward to next steps."

The Health Sciences District is home to close to 15,000 health care jobs — a hub Shields said the Royals will strengthen, not disrupt.

"I think adding the Royals as a great neighbor will only enhance the vitality of the area. It's not just healthcare that's really grown in this part of Kansas City," Shields said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

Shields said University Health has not heard significant concern from patients and is prepared to respond directly if that changes.

"We have not heard that level of concern from our patients. If we do hear that, we will communicate directly with them," Shields said. "I think our patients will be more excited to come to this vibrant campus as well, and it's even more vibrant with the addition of the Royals and crown center."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

