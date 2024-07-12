House fire spreads, impacts two neighbor homes overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overnight house fire on Bristol Avenue spread to two neighbor homes overnight.

Kansas City fire crews were called to 1637 Bristol Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.

One home was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene, and was encroaching on a second home.

Firefighters were forced into a defensive fight on the first home, due to the extent of the fire.

Flames quickly spread to the house on the north, and crews then battle both homes defensively.

A third home also suffered some fire damage.

Firefighters say one family made it out safely, the other two homes were apparently unoccupied.

Firefighters are working to determine the cause of the blaze, and indications are it may have possibly been set.

No injuries were reported.