Housing policy draws standing-room only crowd at Prairie Village City Council public hearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A standing-room only crowd offered public comment Tuesday night at the Prairie Village City Council meeting as the city considers updates to its housing policy.

“We are anticipating a lot of comment tonight about housing. It’s an important topic,” Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson said at the start of Tuesday night’s public hearing.

Mikkelson said the city has published a website that they believe help outline some background to the discussion and next steps, which involve additional review by the City Council and the city’s Planning Commission. Any changes would also be subject to public hearing before adoption.

The city said the issue has received a “significant amount” of discussion about possible changes. Mikkelson said at the beginning of the public comment period that the city is not considering multi-family developments in single-family areas and that the city is not planning to rezone any areas.

10s of Prairie Village residents spoke during Tuesday’s public hearing. Their comments are available on the city’s Facebook page. The public hearing portion starts around the 23:15-minute mark.

