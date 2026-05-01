How a small stretch of Route 66 in Kansas inspired beloved Pixar movie 'Cars'

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One of the attractions along the Kansas stretch of Route 66 is the Rainbow Bridge, near Riverton and Baxter Springs, and for years, a local man served as its keeper, driving through daily to make sure it looked good for visitors.

Dean "Crazy Legs" Walker cared for the bridge and became a fixture along this stretch of the historic highway.

"I was the caretaker of it. I had to go along and paint peoples' names off of it," Walker said.

Walker is also known for something far more unusual — he can turn his feet completely backwards.

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"They say I'm 'Mr. Route 66.' That's about all I get," Walker said.

When asked why, he explained, "Because I can turn my feet backwards."

"You will see people trying, and they can't do it," Walker said.

That rare ability caught the attention of Pixar animators, and according to those familiar with the story, it left a lasting mark on one of the studio's most beloved films.

"We call him 'Crazy Legs.' Dean met the animators on the Rainbow Bridge," said Renee Charles, owner of Cars on the Route, a small roadside attraction inspired by the movie.

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"He's the inspiration for '(Tow) Mater' driving better backwards than he does forward," Charles said.

The connections to Pixar's "Cars" don't stop there — the physical inspiration for Mater's exterior was also found nearby.

"Joe Ranft was the head of story for 'Monsters, Inc.,' 'Toy Story' and 'Cars,' and this is him standing by the truck," Charles said.

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Charles showed us the book "The Art of Cars," which highlights the film's real-life inspirations. Her own building is among them.

"This building right here is our building in the movie 'Cars.' They wanted to show how buildings, businesses and towns were dying after the interstate came in," Charles said.

The film's release had an unexpected effect on the route itself.

"'Cars,' the movie, actually saved Route 66," Charles said.

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The movie was released 20 years ago and its fans are now becoming the highway's travelers.

"I get really excited when I see people between 20 and 30 years old lighting up just as much when they see that car, because I believe the next generation is what's going to save our route — Route 66," Charles said.

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For some visitors, meeting Walker is a bucket list moment. He is even listed in the film's credits.

"It was a lot of fun," Walker said.

When asked what he liked about it, he said, "It brings people downtown to 66."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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