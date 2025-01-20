How a successful Trump presidency could turn Johnson County red

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Republicans in Johnson County, Kansas, watched President Donald Trump’s inauguration Tuesday with big expectations.

"I support his policies, I support everything he does and I can't wait to make America great again," said JD Calkins, who attended an event at the Republican party's headquarters in Overland Park.

"The last time President Trump was in office, our gas prices were under $2 per gallon," Todd Bryan said at the event.

"He [Trump] sounds like a complete man of action with a big plan,” Bob Johnson added after the president’s inauguration speech.

Some Republicans hope President Trump’s policies will grow their base in Johnson County.

In 2016, the county elected Trump. Voters chose Democrats on presidential ballots in 2024 and 2020.

"Everybody gets to vote their own vote. If Johnson County stays blue, it stays blue," Mark Hermes said.

He lost his campaign for the state House of Representatives in November. He plans to run again in 2026.

Hermes believes voters should pay attention to the messaging and actions of the candidates.

"If you listen to a message and you decide there are alternatives or a different vote, you change your vote," Hermes said.

Bryan is looking toward the younger generation to flip Johnson County red again. He believes more young men voted Republican across the country in 2024.

"Like my son, he's 21, he wasn't old enough to vote the last time," Bryan said. "Thank God for all these first time voters, they helped a lot."

Members of the party described Trump’s inauguration as "euphoric" and cheered when Trump announced plans to focus on securing the southern border, to create the external revenue service, and to drill for more oil in the United States.

How those policies impact Johnson County voters in 2028 remains to be seen.

