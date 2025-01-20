JoCo Republicans feeling "euphoric" ahead of Trump inauguration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Inauguration Day is a moment that marks change, a final moment to celebrate an election victory.

It's a victory Johnson County Republicans are taking time to celebrate Monday.

The Johnson County Republican Party is hosting an inauguration watch party at their office in Overland Park.

Sue Huff, the Johnson County Republican Party chair, says Kansans are concerned about taxes, housing, and the overall cost of things. They're expecting president-elect Donald Trump to address it in his speech.

The border has also been a big concern - not just nationally - but locally. It's another topic they're expecting Trump to focus on Monday morning.

"I think everybody is going to be very happy," Huff said.

"We feel like there is an opportunity moving forward to make our country better. To improve things that maybe have gotten swept under the rug."

She says to them the morning is about celebrating both the moment, and all the local work it took to get there.

