How America’s Health Rankings impact residents of Kansas and Missouri

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The United Health Foundation’s 2022 annual America’s Health Rankings report placed Missouri as 39th healthiest and Kansas as 31st among all states.

New Hampshire was the healthiest, with Louisiana ranking last, according to the report.

“I call it a balanced scorecard approach,” said Dr. Lee Norman, in support of the report’s methodology.

Norman is the former secretary of Kansas’s Department of Health and Environment.

He is now the the senior medical director for Optum, a health care delivery organization which launched in the Kansas City region this year.

The report looks at obvious signs of good health, including the number of people who smoke and how many people have access to health care through health insurance.

But it also takes into account risk factors like poverty and access to high speed internet.

Here is how Kansas and Missouri ranked in some of the categories:

Community and Family Safety: Kansas 43, Missouri 44

Public Health Funding: Kansas 39, Missouri 42

Economic Resources: Kansas 19, Missouri 32

Air and Water Quality: Kansas 41, Missouri 20

Access to Care: Kansas 34, Missouri 37

Quality of Care: Kansas 19, Missouri 33

Preventative Clinical Services: Kansas 26, Missouri 28

Smoking: Kansas 35, Missouri 42

Nutrition and Physical Activity Kansas 35, Missouri 46

Dr. Norman says the rankings will make the most impact on public policy. Legislators can use the data to fund initiatives at federal, state and local levels.

For individuals, he suggests meeting with a primary care physician or nurse practitioner once a year to have open conversations about mitigating risks most present in your area.

“There is a way that you can approach this and still have a fun life as part of that,” Dr. Norman said about patients interested in making lifestyle changes.