How Chiefs fandom sparked a super proposal for Kansas City couple on Super Bowl Sunday

Two Kansas City Chiefs fans will remember more about Super Bowl Sunday this year than just their favorite team losing the game.

I found how the two fans' dedication to the team led to a memorable proposal at the Kansas City Power & Light District's Super Bowl watch party.

Shayla and Sean Gleason, a couple known for their love of the Chiefs and their game day superstitions, recently took their relationship to the next level in the place where their love grew for the Chiefs and each other.

"Ending our long journey on the stage where we fell in love with the city, it was completely perfect," Shayla said.

The on-stage proposal was the culmination of a shared passion for the team that carried the couple through games and seasons.

I interviewed the couple several times in the past and highlighted their commitment to their gameday rituals.

“We’ve made so many memories together there and we’ve gotten closer together as a couple," Shayla said. "Our happiness, rage, sadness, all in one spot.”

From lucky socks, unwashed overalls and the same makeup application, the couple's dedication to their rituals is legendary.

They always show up front and center at the Kansas City Live! stage for every Chiefs game.

Their commitment to these traditions, along with their shared love for the Chiefs, has been a constant in their relationship.

Sean said it only seemed fitting their engagement would take place at the Kansas City Live! stage at the Power & Light District in front of thousands of fans.

“I choked up a little bit,” Sean said.

“I think I held it a little bit in," Shayla said. "I was trying to act normal.

Sean said his proposal drew the loudest crowd reaction of the night as the crowd watched the lackluster Chiefs Super Bowl performance.

Sean and Shayla said a DJ, recently ordained as a minister, married them on stage before they went backstage to sign their marriage certificate.

“Shalya is the most loving and supporting person on the planet," Sean said. "She gets behind my crazy Chiefs superstition."

