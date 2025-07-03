How did U.S. Reps from Kansas, Missouri vote on ‘big, beautiful bill’?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives found enough votes Thursday to pass legislation dubbed the “big beautiful bill.”

The measure, which received approval earlier this week in the U.S. Senate, now heads to President Trump for his signature.

Trump scores legislative win as Congress passes his 'big, beautiful bill'

In the Senate vote, all four senators from Kansas and Missouri - all Republican - voted in favor of the bill .

In Thursday’s House vote, the votes were split along party lines among representatives in Kansas and Missouri.

In Kansas, Reps. Derek Schmidt (R - 2nd District), Tracey Mann (R - 1st District) and Ron Estes (R - 4th District) all voted in favor. Rep. Sharice Davids (D - 3rd District) voted in opposition to the bill.

On the Missouri side, Reps. Ann Wager (R - 2nd District), Bob Onder (R - 3rd District), Mark Alford (R - 4th District) and Sam Graves (R - 6th District) all voted in favor. Reps. Wesley Bell (D - 1st District) and Emanuel Cleaver II (D - 5th District) voted in opposition.

“In a watershed moment for the American people, Republicans’ One Big, Beautiful Bill is headed to President Trump’s desk,” Alford said in his statement. “This critical legislation delivers on our mandate by enacting the America First agenda.”

Alford represents voters in parts of the Kansas City area alongside Cleaver and Graves.

"At a time when American families are struggling with the cost of living, it is morally reprehensible and supremely sinful to take from the poor to give more handouts to the richest among us—but that is precisely what President Trump and Republicans have chosen to do,” Cleaver said.

Graves said he looks forward to the bill being signed into law.

“The One Big Beautiful Bill Act delivers historic tax relief for families, seniors and American workers," Graves said. "It cuts wasteful spending, secures the border, and unleashes American energy, while ensuring we have a strong military."

On the Kansas side, the state’s lone Democrat in Congress said the bill is poised to slash healthcare and food.

“Simply put, President Trump’s extreme budget hurts everyone who isn’t already a billionaire,” Davids said in her statement. “It hands out tax giveaways to the ultra-wealthy while gutting Medicaid, raising grocery prices, and putting rural hospitals and reproductive health care at risk — all while adding trillions to the national debt.

Schmidt, who represents voters in the Kansas 2nd District, praised the bill's passage.

“Last November, Americans voted for change in Washington, D.C. Today, Congress is delivering much of the change promised by President Trump’s America First agenda that voters in our Second Congressional District chose by a large margin,” Schmidt said in his statement.

Elsewhere in Kansas and Missouri:

Estes took to social media to promise the bill will increase wages for Kansas workers by more than $3,300.

✔️ PASSED!



The most pro-worker piece of legislation now heads to the @WhiteHouse for @POTUS' signature.



The tax cuts in the One Big, Beautiful Bill will raise the wages for Kansas workers by $3,300. — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) July 3, 2025

“This was about keeping our promises — renewing tax relief, securing our nation, and advancing the America First agenda that President Trump laid out and voters overwhelmingly supported,” Onder, elected in 2025, said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—