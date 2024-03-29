How Give 5 program provides volunteer opportunities for Kansas City-area retirees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Life after retirement, also known as the "Golden Years" can be full of possibilities.

For some retirees, they have a dedicated plan as to what's next, others may not.

The Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) is highlighting one possibility for retirees that also benefits nonprofits across the Kansas City region.

MARC's "Give 5" is a match volunteer program for Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte and Ray counties. The program matches adults 60 years old and older with volunteer opportunities.

For five weeks, participants receive educational classes at MARC, guest speakers from various nonprofit agencies come in to speak, and they also go to nonprofit sites to learn more about the agencies and volunteerism.

Lauren Schaumburg, MARC's community engagement specialist, says this allows participants to “taste-test” volunteer opportunities before committing.

"One of the things that we talk in the aging field a lot is isolation and loneliness among older adults, so one thing that this program really addresses is that isolation piece, Schaumburg said. "I think sometimes people are afraid to start volunteering. They're not quite sure what to expect. That may stop them from signing up, from getting connected that actually might be a good match for their skill set and passions. So what 'Give 5' does is bring people together in kind of a more informal program to be exposed to these nonprofit agencies, meet the volunteer coordinators before they commit."

Schaumburg says this can help participants get a sense of what they're getting into and see if it's going to be a good fit for them.

She says MARC challenges participating agencies to think outside the box when it comes to volunteerism.

"Thinking beyond labor, thinking beyond kind of a one time event or a one time garage cleanup or whatever it is they're needing and really finding a way to tap into the skills of these older adults," Schaumburg said. "Many of them are recently retired, they have 20, 30, 40 years of a career behind them. They have a lot of skills, a lot to offer and they have that time and that interest in offering it."

Julie Adolphson is a former Give 5 participant and was connected with the Ombudsman program at the Carnegie Village Senior Living Community.

"For people like me who are retired, or soon to retire, it's just an amazing opportunity to be able to really find what will be a best fit for you or any particular organization that needs lots of help," Adolphson said.

Scott Rowe is the regional Ombudsman program specialist, and is one of the participating agencies with Give 5.

Rowe says with this partnership, it allows the agency to find qualified volunteers who want to help advocate for those they're serving.

"We know that when we're working with the program, if we get an opportunity to be matched up with somebody who is looking at our program, the ombudsman program, as an opportunity, we know that they really are motivated, dedicated and passionate about what we do because they've had the chance to hear about it,"Rowe said. "Advocacy work is maybe not for everybody, so when we look at trying to find just the right match, we find people that have a heart for this and that's wonderful. They also might be also looking at maybe the social aspect or they want to maybe work in the activities department and do certain things. Advocacy work is a little bit different."

The Give 5 program is free, however you do need to apply. The current Give 5 session is full, but if you're interested in joining the waitlist for the Fall 2024 session, click here.

