How Kansas Citians can watch FIFA's announcement of 2026 World Cup host cities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City, Missouri, waits to see if it'll host World Cup matches in 2026, soccer fans are invited to watch FIFA's big announcement on Thursday.

A watch party will be held for Kansas Citians at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District.

The event will open to the public from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For those who can't make the event, FIFA will also broadcast the announcement live on its YouTube page.

FS1 will also air the announcement.

For more information on the watch party, people can visit this link .

—