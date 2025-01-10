HOW MUCH SNOW | Another round of snow moved through Kansas City overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another round of snowfall moved through the Kansas City region overnight, leaving additional snowfall behind.
Here's a look at overnight totals:
KSHB 41 Meteorologist Cassie Wilson said the snow depth Thursday night was 8 inches. With Friday morning's snowfall, the snowpack is 10.4 inches.
When you went to bed last night KCI’s current snow pack had only melted down to 8”. We added 2.4” to that and now are sitting with a snow pack of 10.4” basically putting us back to square one from our blizzard! Our season snowfall is now 14.5” beating the last 2 years @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/cUsygfg55c— ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) January 10, 2025
In Kansas
Johnson County (KS)
Shawnee 1.3 SE 3.0 inches
2 SW Olathe 3.0
1 NNE Overland Park 2.3
2 W Olathe 2.2
Overland Park 2.8
2 NE Spring Hill 2.0
Shawnee 2.0
Shawnee 1.1
1 E Lake Quivira 1.9
Olathe 1.6
1 N Prairie Village 1.5
Leavenworth County
1 SW Basehor 2.5
Wyandotte County
1 NNW Maywood 2.5
4.9 WNW Kansas City 2.5
In Missouri
Andrew County
1.7 W Cosby 0.4
Bates County
4 W Butler 4.8
Butler 4.2
Caldwell County
Polo 0.5
Carroll County
Carrollton 2.0
Cass County
Pleasant Hill 3.5
Archie 3.0
1 NNW Belton 2.8
Freeman 2.8
2 N Pleasant Hill 2.2
Peculiar 2.0
Chariton County
Salisbury 2.0
Clay County
Smithville 2.2
NW Pleasant Valley 2.0
5 NW Liberty 2.0
4 WNW Liberty 1.6
4 N Oakview 1.5
Cooper County
Boonville 4 SW 4.2
DeKalb County
0.8 NW Cameron 0.3 in
Grundy County
Trenton 0.2
Trenton 0.1
Henry County
Clinton 4.1
Clinton 3.0
Jackson County
Lees Summit 3.0
1 NW Lake Lotawana 3.0
1 ENE Lees Summit 3.0
3 E Lees Summit 3.0
2 WNW Lake Winnebago 2.6
2 NNE Lees Summit 2.1
2 SSW Independence 2.0
2 S Independence 2.0
Independence 2.0
2.2 S Blue Springs 1.5
Johnson County
Warrensburg 4.0
Knob Noster 4.0
La Tour 3.2
Holden 3.0
Lafayette County
Higginsville 2.0
Linn County
Brookfield 3.7
Livingston County
Chillicothe 1.0
Utica 0.9
Macon County
Macon 4.6 NE 1.5
Pettis County
2 WSW Sedalia 4.0
1 N Sedalia 3.0
1 N Sedalia 2.4
1.9 S Sedalia 2.0
Platte County
1 SE Parkville 3.0
2 NNW Platte Woods 2.5
Kansas City Intl 2.4
1 S Lake Waukomis 2.3
2 S Ferrelview 2.0
Platte City 6.6 WSW 1.5
Platte Woods 0.7 S 1.5
Randolph County
Higbee 2.0
