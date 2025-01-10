Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

HOW MUCH SNOW | Another round of snow moved through Kansas City overnight

Watch the latest forecast any time.
friday am snow.jpg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another round of snowfall moved through the Kansas City region overnight, leaving additional snowfall behind.

Here's a look at overnight totals:

KSHB 41 Meteorologist Cassie Wilson said the snow depth Thursday night was 8 inches. With Friday morning's snowfall, the snowpack is 10.4 inches.

LINK | Snowfall totals from weekend blizzard

In Kansas

Johnson County (KS)
Shawnee 1.3 SE 3.0 inches
2 SW Olathe 3.0
1 NNE Overland Park 2.3
2 W Olathe 2.2
Overland Park 2.8
2 NE Spring Hill 2.0
Shawnee 2.0
Shawnee 1.1
1 E Lake Quivira 1.9
Olathe 1.6
1 N Prairie Village 1.5

Leavenworth County
1 SW Basehor 2.5

Wyandotte County
1 NNW Maywood 2.5
4.9 WNW Kansas City 2.5

In Missouri

Andrew County
1.7 W Cosby 0.4

Bates County
4 W Butler 4.8
Butler 4.2

Caldwell County
Polo 0.5

Carroll County
Carrollton 2.0

Cass County
Pleasant Hill 3.5
Archie 3.0
1 NNW Belton 2.8
Freeman 2.8
2 N Pleasant Hill 2.2
Peculiar 2.0

Chariton County
Salisbury 2.0

Clay County
Smithville 2.2
NW Pleasant Valley 2.0
5 NW Liberty 2.0
4 WNW Liberty 1.6
4 N Oakview 1.5

Cooper County
Boonville 4 SW 4.2

DeKalb County
0.8 NW Cameron 0.3 in

Grundy County
Trenton 0.2
Trenton 0.1

Henry County
Clinton 4.1
Clinton 3.0

Jackson County
Lees Summit 3.0
1 NW Lake Lotawana 3.0
1 ENE Lees Summit 3.0
3 E Lees Summit 3.0
2 WNW Lake Winnebago 2.6
2 NNE Lees Summit 2.1
2 SSW Independence 2.0
2 S Independence 2.0
Independence 2.0
2.2 S Blue Springs 1.5

Johnson County
Warrensburg 4.0
Knob Noster 4.0
La Tour 3.2
Holden 3.0

Lafayette County
Higginsville 2.0

Linn County
Brookfield 3.7

Livingston County
Chillicothe 1.0
Utica 0.9

Macon County
Macon 4.6 NE 1.5

Pettis County
2 WSW Sedalia 4.0
1 N Sedalia 3.0
1 N Sedalia 2.4
1.9 S Sedalia 2.0

Platte County
1 SE Parkville 3.0
2 NNW Platte Woods 2.5
Kansas City Intl 2.4
1 S Lake Waukomis 2.3
2 S Ferrelview 2.0
Platte City 6.6 WSW 1.5
Platte Woods 0.7 S 1.5

Randolph County
Higbee 2.0

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone