HOW MUCH SNOW | We measured 10" at our Kansas City studios; what about elsewhere

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — By the looks of it, that was one heck of a snowstorm that just rolled through the Kansas City area.

Though some light snow was still falling Sunday night, KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery says the bulk of the storm has moved east, allowing observers to get out and measure how much snow fell.

Wes measured 10 inches of snow at our KSHB 41 studios off the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

Let us know how much you received or send us a photo of your snow accumulations at pics@kshb.com.

The National Weather Service received similar amounts from across the area:

Atchison, Kansas: 14.0 inches

Cameron, Missouri: 13.0

Saint Joseph 13.0

Blue Springs 12.0

Olathe/Lenxea 12.0

Platte City 12.0

Savannah 12.0

Weatherby Lake 12.0

Kansas City, Missouri: 11.6

Leavenworth 11.5

Excelsior Springs 11.3

SE Olathe 11.3

Olathe/Clare 11.0

Lansing 11.0

Laredo 11.0

SW Leawood 11.0

NNW Maywood 11.0

N Oakview 11.0

E Rea 11.0

Excelsior Springs 10.8

Stanberry 10.8

Stewartsville 10.8

SSE Saint Joseph 10.7

S Kansas City 10.5

Lenexa 10.5

NE Smithville 10.5

WSW Kansas City Intl Arpt 10.4

ENE Weatherby Lake 10.4

Parkville 10.3

Brookfield 10.0

Chula 10.0

S Kansas City 10.0

Kansas City 10.0

Leona 10.0

S Overland Park 10.0

NE Spring Hill 10.0

W Stanley 10.0

ESE Trenton 10.0

NW Wolcott 10.0

ENE Weatherby Lake 10.0

NW Oakwood Park 9.8

WSW Stanley 9.8

Ludlow 9.5

NW Maywood 9.5

SW Mission 9.5

SSE Lackmans 9.3

WNW Liberty 9.3

SW Basehor 9.0

Camden Point 9.0

Gladstone 9.0

ESE Independence 9.0

WSW Independence 9.0

ESE Maywood 9.0

NW Merriam 9.0 in

NNW Platte Woods 9.0

E Trenton 9.0

W Excelsior Springs 8.8

WNW Platte Woods 8.8

Chillicothe 8.5

S Kansas City 8.5

WNW Liberty 8.5

Shawnee 8.5

SE Bonner Springs 8.3

Lake Tapawingo 8.2

Albany 8.0

NNW Belton 8.0

Hale 8.0

S Kansas City 8.0

SSW Kansas City 8.0

WNW Lake Winnebago 8.0

WSW Leawood 8.0

Pleasant Valley 8.0

Raytown 8.0

Richmond 8.0

NNE Weatherby Lake 8.0

NE Weatherby Lake 8.0

Grain Valley 7.8

E Lenexa 7.5

NE Trenton 7.5

E Independence 7.0

E Ferrelview 7.0

Kansas City 7.0

S Kansas City 7.0

Milan 7.0

Plattsburg 7.0

Trenton 7.0

SW Grain Valley 6.9

SW Merriam 6.8

SE Riverside 6.8

WNW Lake Winnebago 6.5

N Grandview 6.0

NW Lake Winnebago 6.0

W Lees Summit 6.0

ENE Macon 6.0

Sugar Creek 6.0

Gardner 5.8

Oak Grove 5.0

ENE Milan 4.5

Pleasant Hill 4.5

ESE Freeman 3.5

SE Garden City 1.5

