How one Kansas City shop is 'weathering' the global chocolate scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Julie House, owner of Panache Chocolatier, is redefining the world of chocolate right here in Kansas City.

Her dedication to quality and her unique flavors have earned her international recognition. House is one of two people in the world with the title of grandmaster chocolatier for the last five years.

"This is luxury chocolate, meant to be savored, bite by bite," House explained.

Her commitment to using only the finest, natural ingredients sets her chocolates apart.

"We don't use artificial flavors or preservatives," she said. "It's all about real, natural ingredients."

However, the craft of chocolate-making is not without its challenges.

"The climate, especially the humidity, can significantly impact the quality of chocolate," House shared. "We're constantly working to maintain the perfect conditions for our creations."

And we all know that in Kansas City, the weather can change rapidly. The temperature in her kitchen is always set between 68 and 72 degrees but sometimes small changes and humidity play big roles.

House explained that even a person walking by a tray of chocolate and changing the airflow can make a big difference.

“There are some days that are really good truffle days, some days making our chocolate popcorn that works the best, some days it’s the caramels,” House said. “So however it wants to work that day is what we do.”

Ultimately, she works with what the conditions and chocolate decide.

Beyond local weather challenges, the global chocolate industry faces threats from climate change. The delicate cacao bean, the heart of chocolate, thrives in specific climatic conditions.

These ideal conditions are becoming increasingly rare as global temperatures rise and weather patterns shift, which can lead to reduced yields, higher prices, and potential shortages.

House said she has noticed that in a big way as the chocolate she buys has increased anywhere from 40% to 100% in just the last six months.

Despite these challenges, House remains committed to producing high-quality chocolate. By sourcing locally and partnering with other small businesses, she helps to support the local economy while minimizing her environmental impact.

By sourcing locally and staying simple with her approach she can absorb the high price of the pure chocolate to offset costs to the consumer.

“I just want people to enjoy it so we try really hard not to up the price.”

However, sourcing locally isn’t the only way she connects with our community.

"We're passionate about giving back to our community," House said. "A portion of the proceeds from our Nutcracker box goes to the Kansas City Ballet."

So, the next time you indulge in a piece of Panaches’ chocolate, you're not just enjoying a delicious treat; you're supporting a local artisan who is passionate about her craft and committed to connecting the Kansas City community.

