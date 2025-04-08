How tariffs are shaking up the stock market and what you can do to protect your investments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ongoing trade war between the U.S. And Asia is having a big impact on the stock market, and experts are warning that tariffs are causing more uncertainty.

Stacia Williams, founder of Williams Financial Group says when the U.S. and Asia impose tariffs on each other, it leads to higher prices for imported goods. This creates tension in the stock market, causing stock prices to drop as people get nervous.

Williams says that panic selling can lock in losses and prevent recovery.

“We cannot predict the stock market, so it's one of the things of evaluating your situation, thinking of things that you can control,” said Williams. “First things first, is seeing where you're at in life.”

KSHB Stacia Williams

The best way to handle it, according to Williams, is not to make rash decisions. Work with a financial advisor to better understand your situation. If you’re nearing retirement, be more conservative and protect your savings. For younger investors, you have more time to bounce back.

She also says a good rule of thumb is the “Rule of 100.” Subtract your age from 100, and that’s how much of your portfolio should be in stocks.

“The older we get, the less risk we should take because we don't have time to earn those monies back. So, is the answer still to make a knee jerk reaction and pull away from the market? It absolutely is not,” said Williams.

Williams said the simplest piece of advice she can give is budgeting.

“Right now, a budget is more important than ever,” said Williams. "By establishing a budget, you can see how you can diversify your incomes, your money coming in, and you also get to see what's going out.”

When the market is changing, Williams says to plan for the long term, and don’t let emotions drive your financial decisions.

