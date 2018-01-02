How to help check on the elderly in frigid temperatures

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The brutal temperatures outside can be hard to cope with, especially for older people.

“The last few days and nights have been unbelievable,” Synergy HomeCare Owner Doug West said.

West said when the weather gets this cold, he urges people to check in on seniors.

"Make sure they got their medication, that they still have heat in their apartment, enjoy their home, water's running, they get something to eat," West said. "And if they need to go out at all, we help them get dressed appropriately so they are not subject to hypothermia."

People over the age of 65 have a greater risk of getting hypothermia.

“As you age, your skin gets thinner, and so you don't have the same levels of insulation that you might have when you're younger,” West said.

That’s why Synergy HomeCare is encouraging anyone to be a cold-weather companion to a local senior.

“It keeps them out of the cold weather by running the errands for them, getting groceries for them, getting prescriptions refilled, whatever it might be so that they're safe," said West.

Synergy HomeCare states being a cold weather companion could make a huge difference during this time of year.

For families who may not live close enough to their elderly loved ones, you can reach out to a neighbor or a caregiver to check on them.