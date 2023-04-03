How to vote at Kansas City Union Station during NFL Draft preps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite Union Station closing its South Plaza parking area for construction for the 2023 NFL Draft, there will still be available parking for voters on Election Day.

Voters can park in the 1,400 stall West Yards Parking Garage, which is accessible from Broadway Boulevard.

RELATED | April 4 election information

The south facing doors to Union Station are also closed, but visitors can access the building from the east and west facing doors. There is also a lower-level access from the West Yards Parking Garage.

There will also be two parking spots designated for curbside voting on April 4. Voters can pull into the parking spot, dial a number and will be instructed on how to vote from their car.

A spokesperson with the Kansas City Election Board said there will be signs instructing voters on where to park.

RELATED | Learn more about the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

The South Plaza parking area will remain closed until early May.

—