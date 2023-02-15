How to watch Kansas City's Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans are expected Wednesday at the celebration of the team’s victory in Super Bowl LVII.

Many more will join across the Chiefs Kingdom on television and streaming.

Here’s how to watch live (all times central):

KSHB-TV 41 in Kansas City



Morning Parade Coverage: 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Continuing Parade Coverage: 7 a.m. to noon

Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade: Noon to 1:45 p.m.

Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade Rally: 1:45 to 3 p.m.

KSHB.com, KSHB app for SmartTVs and Smartphones across the globe



Morning Parade Coverage: 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Continuing Parade Coverage: 7 a.m. to noon

Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade: Noon to 1:45 p.m.

Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade Rally: 1:45 to 3 p.m.

YouTube (search KSHB 41)



Continuing Parade Coverage: 7 a.m. to noon

Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade: Noon to 1:45 p.m.

Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade Rally: 1:45 to 3 p.m.

Here’s how to catch a replay (all times central):

KSHB-TV 41 in Kansas City



Saturday, Feb. 18: 7 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KMCI-TV 38 in Kansas City:



Friday, Feb. 17, 7 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19, 6 to 9 p.m.

Check back to this article for any additional air and streaming times.

