How your Missouri property tax bill is calculated

Government agencies across Missouri have to finalize their 2024 property tax rates by Oct. 1.

Those rates will help determine how much property owners will owe in taxes by the end of the year.

KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan spoke with the Clay County auditor Victor Hurlbert to better understand how the process works.

Hurlbert explained each taxing jurisdiction sets its own tax rate.

He said when it comes to property taxes, a tax rate is the same as a tax levy or mill levy.

Taxing jurisdictions include counties, cities, school districts, community colleges, libraries, fire protection districts, and other agencies.

Each jurisdiction has to hold a hearing for the public to weigh in on proposed tax rates. Clay County is hosting its Thursday.

"If people have an issue with it, they should go to their local government and really make their thoughts known," Hurlbert said. "That’s what this country is great about."

Charlie Keegan Clay County, Missouri, Auditor Victor Hurlbert

Missouri laws prevent jurisdictions from setting the rates in ways that collect too much more in taxes than previous years.

Hurlbert said jurisdictions can only get an increase of 5% or an increase equal to the rate of inflation, whichever is lower.

This year, the State Tax Commission set the inflation rate at 3.4%.

Collectors add up the tax rates from the multiple jurisdictions serving a property, then multiply the rate by the property’s assessed value to determine the tax amount.

Most counties send tax bills in November. In most cases, tax payments are due on Dec. 31.

