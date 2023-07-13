KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A huge data breach reported by health care giant HCA includes hospitals and clinics in Missouri and Kansas.

The company issued a lengthy news release Tuesday detailing what patient information was released by an unknown and unauthorized party on an online forum.

Hospitals in Kansas affected by the breach are Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Missouri hospitals listed in the news release are Belton Regional Medical Center, Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Research Medical Center and Lafayette Regional Health Center in Lexington.

Numerous doctor's offices and clinics in both states are on the list.

The company has a webpage at hcahealthcare.com/privacyupdate that provides more information about the incident.

Stolen information includes patient names, cities, states and zip codes, according to the news release.

The company said no information about treatment, diagnosis, or conditions were accessed.

They also claim no payment information was released and no passwords, driver's license information or social security numbers were released.

"HCA Healthcare reported this event to law enforcement and retained third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisors," the news release states. "While our investigation is ongoing, the company has not identified evidence of any malicious activity on HCA Healthcare networks or systems related to this incident. The company disabled user access to the storage location as an immediate containment measure and plans to contact any impacted patients to provide additional information and support, in accordance with its legal and regulatory obligations, and will offer credit monitoring and identity protection services, where appropriate."

