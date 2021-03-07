Menu

Humana reports data security incident affecting roughly 1,600 Missouri members

Jenny Kane/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 8:02 PM, Mar 06, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 1,000 Missourians who have Humana health plans might have had their personal information exposed.

Humana released a statement Friday that said roughly 65,000 of its members -- including about 1,600 in Missouri -- were notified that a subcontractor of Cotiviti, which helps Humana request medical records “needed to verify data reported to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” had an employee “inappropriately” disclose such information between Oct. 12 and Dec. 16, 2020.

Humana was made aware of the incident on Dec. 22.

“The subcontractor immediately disabled the access of the now former employee. Both Cotiviti and its subcontractor put in place a broad strategy to prevent any further unauthorized disclosure of information,” the release stated. “Humana also worked with Cotiviti to ensure it took immediate steps to enhance protections and secure personal information now and into the future.”

Anyone with questions can contact Humana at 1-800-457-4708.

