Humane Society of Missouri to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) deployed four members of its Disaster Response Team to Louisiana to assist with animal welfare organizations following Hurricane Ida.

The disaster teams will assist with recovery efforts, which include providing hundreds of pounds of dog and cat food, litter and other necessities, according to a news release.

“When disaster strikes, the Humane Society of Missouri is always at the ready to help animals in dire need," Kathey Warnick, HSMO president, said in the release. "Our seasoned Disaster Response Team members will be assisting with the recovery phase of Hurricane Ida, which can take weeks to months, and we will be on-hand as needed."

HSMO also will transport animals from overwhelmed shelters in Louisiana to its shelters in St. Louis.

The teams are expected to be in the New Orleans area for about seven to 10 days.