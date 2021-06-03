Hundreds attend 'We Back Blue' rally in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 100 people gathered Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri, to show support for law enforcement in the aftermath of funding reallocations for KCPD.

Organizers from Back the Blue, a group based in Washington, D.C., planned the rally due to concerns about the roughly $42 million being shifted to a community services and prevention fund.

One speaker brought up efforts to recall KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, while District 2 Councilwoman Teresa Loar told supporters she spoke with City Manager Brian Platt and said he asked her if they can “get back to the table to talk about this.”

Councilwoman @taloar tells supporters here she recently spoke with KCMO City Manager @BrianDavidPlatt and claims he asked her “can we get back to the table to talk about this?”. Loar said only if they are involved. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/75kZdrGh2X — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) June 3, 2021

The KCMO City Council approved the measures to move those funds in a 9-4 vote last month, with all four Northland council members in opposition.

Morgan Said, a spokesperson for Lucas’ office, said in a statement that an “out-of-state special interest group spent a beautiful night in the Northland peddling lies, dividing our community, and turning a profit on merchandise,” while Lucas toured a neighborhood on the city’s east side and met with community leaders.

“Mayor Lucas’ focus remains on ending our decades-long homicide crisis and building a safer Kansas City for all of our residents,” Said stated. “The mayor will continue working with his colleagues, the Kansas City Police Department, and any Kansas Citians heartbroken by our violent crime numbers and interested in real, sustainable change and crime-prevention efforts.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.