Hundreds continue to respond to Keystone pipeline oil spill in Washington County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Keystone pipeline remains shut down as hundreds continue to respond to Wednesday's oil spill in rural Washington County, Kansas .

Pipeline operator TC Energy provided an update Sunday, stating a workforce of over 250 people, which includes third-party environmental specialists, are assisting with recovery. The oil spill remains contained, and vacuum trucks and other resources are on the scene to clean the spill.

On Thursday, the Canadian-based company estimated around 14,000 barrels spilled into a creek in Washington County, around 150 miles northwest of Kansas City.

The cause of the spill remains under investigation.

The company says it is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Association and Kansas Department of Health and Environment following the spill. There are also wildlife management plans being developed to help wildlife in the area.

Air quality monitoring does not indicate a public health concern as of Sunday.

"Repair planning is also underway, as are shoreline assessments," TC Energy said in a statement.

TC Energy says with rain in the forecast in the area of the spill Monday, the company is making preparations. Discussions are being held with community members, government officials and tribal nations.

"We appreciate the patience and collaboration of the surrounding community and partner agencies for their support in responding to this incident," TC Energy said in a statement. "We recognize this is concerning to the community and commit that we will continue our response until we have fully remediated the site."

Up to 600,000 barrels can be transported from Canada to refineries further south daily through the Keystone oil flow.

There is no timeline for the pipeline to resume service. The company says it will only be resumed "when it is safe to do so, and with approval of the regulator."

