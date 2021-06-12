Hundreds gather for Juneteenth parade in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri, for a Juneteenth parade.

The parade went through several blocks and ended in the 18th and Vine District.

At the parade, people had the chance to see parade floats, banners, signs and decorated vehicles.

41 Action News Anchors Dia Wall and Kevin Holmes, and Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak all made appearances at the parade.

It’s #JuneteenthKC parade day‼️@glezak is an official judge@kholmesKSHB & I are hosting



Can’t wait to hit the main stage 😎… who’s coming out❓@41actionnews pic.twitter.com/QmUuErkpSH — Dia Wall (@DiaWall) June 12, 2021

Wall and Holmes were the official hosts of the parade and Lezak was a judge.

Juneteenth is celebrated every year on June 19. The day honors the official ending of slavery in the United States.

