Hundreds gather for Juneteenth parade in Kansas City, Missouri

Jason Gould/KSHB
Hundreds gathered in the 18th and Vine District in Kansas City, Missouri, for a parade celebrating Juneteenth.
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 16:13:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri, for a Juneteenth parade.

The parade went through several blocks and ended in the 18th and Vine District.

At the parade, people had the chance to see parade floats, banners, signs and decorated vehicles.

41 Action News Anchors Dia Wall and Kevin Holmes, and Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak all made appearances at the parade.

Wall and Holmes were the official hosts of the parade and Lezak was a judge.

Juneteenth is celebrated every year on June 19. The day honors the official ending of slavery in the United States.

