Hundreds gather in Kansas City, Missouri, for march supporting women's reproductive rights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people gathered at Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri, to participate in the "March For Reproductive Rights" on Saturday.

The march is one of many happening across the U.S. calling for access to abortion.

It also comes as Biden's administration on Friday called for a judge to block an abortion law in Texas which bans most abortions in the state after six weeks.

The march in KCMO began at Mill Creek Park and will end at E 3rd Street and Main Street.

Marchers will walk along the Kansas City Street Car route and to the City Market.

This is a developing story and will be updated.