Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hundreds gather in Kansas City, Missouri, for march supporting women's reproductive rights

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JuYeon Kim/KSHB
Hundreds of people gathered at Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri, to participate in the "March For Reproductive Rights" on Saturday.
KCMO women's reproductive rights march
Posted at 12:09 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 13:10:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people gathered at Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri, to participate in the "March For Reproductive Rights" on Saturday.

The march is one of many happening across the U.S. calling for access to abortion.

It also comes as Biden's administration on Friday called for a judge to block an abortion law in Texas which bans most abortions in the state after six weeks.

The march in KCMO began at Mill Creek Park and will end at E 3rd Street and Main Street.

Marchers will walk along the Kansas City Street Car route and to the City Market.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage