Hundreds line up at Missouri DMVs ahead of May 7 REAL ID deadline

Missourians continued to scramble Tuesday as they worked to obtain a REAL ID-compliant identification card ahead of Wednesday’s May 7 deadline.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis visited the Kansas City License Office located at 1161 Emmanuel Cleaver II Blvd. in Kansas City, Missouri.

She found one citizen who had been in line for an hour.

Hundreds line up at Missouri DMV ahead of May 7 REAL ID deadline

“There have been people here a lot longer than me,” Pete said.

Some of those in line told Abundis there were 400 people waiting in line outside the building at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, a federal law kicks in that will require anyone flying domestically or entering a federal building or campus to present a REAL ID.

The REAL ID will be needed to get through airport security checks. However, other forms of ID, such as a passport or Tribal Nation ID, are acceptable.

Kansas City Deputy Director of Aviation Justin Meyer told Abundis travelers without a REAL ID should plan an extra 30-60 minutes into their travel plans.

“There’s always a chance I will want to fly somewhere, and, of course, without a REAL ID, that’s not going to happen,” Pete said.

Abundis visited the North Kansas City License Office on Tuesday morning, too. She said the 2421 Burlington St. location was bustling.

Megan Abundis/KSHB 41 Missourians waiting in line at the North Kansas City License Office at 2421 Burlington St.

Another popular location for citizens obtaining a REAL ID is the DMV operated by the city of Grandview. Some residents in line at the Kansas City location said they were sent there after being told the Grandview location wasn’t taking any more REAL ID appointments Tuesday.

