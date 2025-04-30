Do you have a REAL ID? One week out from federal enforcement deadline

KANSAS CITY, MO — Starting May 7th, 2025, the federal law requiring a REAL ID to fly domestically or enter federal buildings kicks in.

A REAL ID will be needed to get through TSA instead of a normal state-issued license. Other forms of acceptable ID are a passport, a Tribal Nation ID or others listed here.

A REAL ID can be identified by a gold star in the top right corner. This is required under the 2005 REAL ID Act, which lawmakers passed post 9/11 as a way to create a minimum security standard for state-issued licenses.

AP This undated photo provided by the Kansas Department of Revenue shows Kansas' new driver's license design meant to comply with federal identification requirements for airport security purposes. (Kansas Department of Revenue via AP)

Missouri and Kansas do not require people to obtain an ID, so it is an option at the state level. However, if you plan to fly, the Missouri Department of Revenuesaid to make the switch sooner rather than later.

KSHB 41 News reporter Claire Bradshaw polled travelers at KCI ahead of the deadline. Those whom she asked that had a REAL ID were asked why they opted for one.

"So I can make sure I didn't need to get another ID anytime soon," said one traveler.

"Because I was told I was going to have to have one, especially to travel," said one man flying out to Georgia.

"Because I needed to renew it and it is just convenient," said a woman flying home to Texas.

One man asked did not have a REAL ID. He said he only plans to get one if he has to.

"I don't fly often, this is the first time since I was in the Army," said the man.

If you choose to make the switch a the licensing office, below is a list of required documents you need to provide.

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE When obtaining a Real ID, people need documents from each of the categories above.

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

