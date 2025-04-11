Real ID deadline approaches ahead of summer travel rush

KANSAS CITY, MO — Starting May 7, the federal government will require Real IDs to enter federal buildings and military spaces and to fly domestically.

In 2005, federal lawmakers passed the Real ID Act post 9/11. It was intended to provide minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses. Since 2005, the deadline has been pushed back multiple times.

Missouri's Department of Revenue director, Trish Vincent, told KSHB 41 News that they have not received any signs that the deadline will be pushed back again, so they are moving forward with reminding people about the switchover.

Claire Bradshaw | KSHB Trish Vincent - Mo. Department of Revenue

​"This ID is specifically marked that we've checked that you are in the state or in the country legally, and we looked at your documents, and we've verified who you are. So it's just another precaution," said Vincent.

Missouri and Kansas do not require you to obtain a Real ID, but if someone has plans to travel domestically, Vincent said it is best to make the switch. The way to tell if you have a real ID is if there is a gold star in the right-hand corner.

Below is a list of documents required for the initial switch. Vincent said you can choose to allow the license office to keep the documents on file so that when it is time for renewal, you do not have to provide them again.

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE When obtaining a Real ID, people need documents from each of the categories above.

As for the trip to the license office, most offices allow check-in ahead of time on the Qless app to limit the wait time in person. Licenses in Missouri cost $12 and $16 in Kansas. Vincent said to budget for around two weeks for processing and mailing, especially if you have summer travel plans.

