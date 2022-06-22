KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A gas station in Kansas City, Missouri, wanted to provide a little bit of relief to drivers Wednesday.

FavTrip, located at 9500 Blue Ridge Blvd., announced last night it would sell gas to motorists for $2.12 per gallon between 2 and 3 p.m. today.

The promotion was for regular unleaded gas only, and gas cans and RVs weren’t allowed.

KSHB 41 News reporter Daniela Leon estimated roughly 300 cars were snaking around the east Kansas City neighborhood.

A gas station in KC is giving away gas for 2.12 for the next hour. I drove 20 minutes away and have been waiting for 45 minutes. There’s at least 300 cars out here. Not sure if I’ll make it but man this response 🤯Jesus take the wheel. pic.twitter.com/iy86LNR4Ue — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) June 22, 2022

One neighbor was spotted handing out water to those waiting in the line.

—