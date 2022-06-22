Watch
Hundreds line up after independent Kansas City gas station offers gas for $2.12 per gallon

FavTrip, located at 9500 Blue Ridge Blvd., announced last night it would sell gas to motorists for $2.12 per gallon between 2 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jun 22, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A gas station in Kansas City, Missouri, wanted to provide a little bit of relief to drivers Wednesday.

FavTrip, located at 9500 Blue Ridge Blvd., announced last night it would sell gas to motorists for $2.12 per gallon between 2 and 3 p.m. today.

The promotion was for regular unleaded gas only, and gas cans and RVs weren’t allowed.

KSHB 41 News reporter Daniela Leon estimated roughly 300 cars were snaking around the east Kansas City neighborhood.

One neighbor was spotted handing out water to those waiting in the line.

