Hundreds mourn 4 Kearney women killed on icy bridge

KEARNEY, Mo. — A small Missouri community is grieving after four Kearney women were killed in a free-fall crash Tuesday night.

“It still does not feel real,” said Chase Daniels, a friend of the family.

Wednesday night, hundreds of people packed into the sanctuary and lobby at St. Stephen Lutheran Church to remember sisters Brianna and Aria Lutz, their mom Lisa Lutz and Brianna’s best friend, Saleena Senzee.

“I can’t believe what happened,” Brandon Lutz, Lisa’s husband and Brianna and Aria’s dad, told family and friends Wednesday night. “I never in my life thought this would happen.”

Lisa (left), Brandon (center) and Brianna (right) Lutz.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash report, Lisa was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota that struck a guardrail. The truck traveled 230 feet along the guardrail and then another 150 feet on top before falling 25 feet off a bridge. The car landed on its roof near a railroad track.

Brandon was driving ahead of the women Tuesday and watched the crash in his rearview mirror. He and Lisa had been married for more than 25 years and had six children. He said 18-year-old Saleena was like a daughter to him.

“Our lives are changing now dramatically,” he said, wiping away tears.

Brianna Lutz (left) and Saleena Senzee (right).

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the winter weather played a factor and caused the crash.

Brianna was 20 years old, a freshman at Missouri State University. Her sister was 14 years old, part of the Church’s choir and an eighth grader at Kearny Junior High.

Kearney School District released a statement after the girl's deaths:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the Left and Senzee families. Guidance counselors, our district social worker and support staff will be able to provide counseling and support for students and staff grieving during this difficult time.”

Friends and family have established efforts to help the Lutz and Senzee families:

A GoFundMe account has been made to help cover funeral costs for the women.

A memorial fund has also been established at Pony Express Bank in the names of Brandon Luft and Blanca Senzee.

Lift Family Memorial Fund Pony Express Bank 2 South Main Liberty, MO 64068

Saleena Senzee Memorial Fund Lift Family Memorial Fund Pony Express Bank 2 South Main Liberty, MO 64068



Contributions for the families can also be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church’s Elder Care Fund.