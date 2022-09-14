Hundreds of artists set to appear at 2022 Plaza Art Fair

Plans are coming together for one of Kansas City’s largest annual traditions — the Plaza Art Fair.

This year’s art fair is set to include 240 artists with works ranging from 2D and 3D mixed media, fiber, wood, printmaking, photography, painting, jewelry, glass, sculpture, ceramics, digital, drawing and pastels.

The 91st-annual event is also set to include 41 live musical acts and 18 local restaurant booths.

The Plaza Art Fair starts at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and runs through 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25.

More information about the art fair is available online .

—