Hundreds of people participate in 'March for Democracy' in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people gathered for a "March for Democracy" in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday morning.

The march, which followed a route from 13th Street and Grand Boulevard to the National World War I Museum and Memorial, was critical of the Trump administration.

Signs at the march addressed a variety of causes, including recent widespread federal layoffs and the state of the Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

Adriane, a local pediatrician, said she is worried about her patients who are fearful of getting pediatric care due to their background.

"It's fairly terrifying," Adriane said.

Amy, who has been a special education teacher for 33 years, called the cuts at the U.S. Department of Education "detrimental."

She also gave her reasons for being a part of Saturday's march.

"Recognizing that we have the opportunity to support children and families that are losing the benefits and resources that they are entitled to, and really surround ourselves with like-minded people that want to make a difference," Amy said.

