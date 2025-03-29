Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hundreds of people participate in 'March for Democracy' in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

Hundreds of people participate in 'March for Democracy' in downtown KCMO
KSHB 41
Hundreds of people participate in 'March for Democracy' in downtown KCMO
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people gathered for a "March for Democracy" in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday morning.

The march, which followed a route from 13th Street and Grand Boulevard to the National World War I Museum and Memorial, was critical of the Trump administration.

Signs at the march addressed a variety of causes, including recent widespread federal layoffs and the state of the Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

Hundreds of people participate in 'March for Democracy' in downtown KCMO

Adriane, a local pediatrician, said she is worried about her patients who are fearful of getting pediatric care due to their background.

"It's fairly terrifying," Adriane said.

Amy, who has been a special education teacher for 33 years, called the cuts at the U.S. Department of Education "detrimental."

She also gave her reasons for being a part of Saturday's march.

"Recognizing that we have the opportunity to support children and families that are losing the benefits and resources that they are entitled to, and really surround ourselves with like-minded people that want to make a difference," Amy said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

A Voice for Everyone