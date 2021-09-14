Hundreds of students protest outside KU fraternity house over rape allegations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of students gathered outside of a fraternity house at the University of Kansas on Monday night in response to sexual assault allegations against a member of a fraternity.

A spokesman for the national chapter of Phi Kappa Psi told KSHB 41 News in an email that it became aware of "alleged events" that happened over the weekend but didn't directly address the allegations of sexual assault.

"On Sunday, September 12, Phi Kappa Psi became aware of allegations against a new undergraduate member based on alleged events occurring at the chapter house on the night of Saturday, September 11," the spokemsan said in an email. "University of Kansas officials were immediately notified so a full and prompt investigation could be initiated. Phi Kappa Psi takes these allegations very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement."

A spokeswoman from the University of Kansas referred KSHB 41 News to the same statement provided by Phi Kappa Psi.

However, they did say the university takes all allegations of sexual violence seriously.

"The university takes seriously all allegations of sexual violence and has robust processes to investigate such allegations," Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, director for news and media relations for KU said in an email. "We encourage anyone who has experienced sexual violence to contact law enforcement or the university’s Office of Civil Rights and Title IX to initiate an investigation."

This is a developing story and will be updated.